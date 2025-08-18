Conflicts within PNP 'resolved'

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Nicolas Torre III said the recent “conflicts” within the organization have already been “resolved.”

In a press conference Monday, August 18, 2025, Torre said the conflicts related to an apparent clash following his recent reshuffling order of police officials were resolved through a discussion among the concerned personalities, with a common goal for public service.

The top cop, however, opted not to further discuss the matter.

“I would like to believe na ito ay tapos na, sarado na. Basta sa part ng PNP, the book is closed, the case is closed, and we would like to move on to other issues. So, kung meron man iba na papasok ulit na issues related to this, saka na lang sasagutin ng PNP, pero sa ngayon, wala kaming plano,” Torre said.

(I would like to believe this is over and closed. As for the PNP, the book is closed, the case is closed, and we would like to move on to other issues. If there are other issues that may arise related to this, the PNP will answer them later, but for now, we have no plans.)

“Walang sense of victory in this case. Walang pinagkaiba sa mga magkakapatid. May mga hindi pagkakaunawaan, pero at the end, isa tayong pamilya. Wala tayong ibang recourse dito kundi magkakasundo dahil sa ayaw at sa gusto, magkakapamilya tayo. So I would leave it at that. Hindi natin kakalimutan yan pero we move forward to other issues,” he added.

(There is no sense of victory in this case. It’s no different from siblings. There are misunderstandings, but in the end we are one family. We have no other recourse but to reconcile because, whether we like it or not, we are family. So I would leave it at that. We will not forget this, but we move forward to other issues.)

On August 14, the National Police Commission (Napolcom) issued Resolution No. 2025-0531 instructing the reinstatement of Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. as the deputy chief for administration, the second-highest post in the PNP, and of Lieutenant General Bernard Banac as the commander of Area Police Command (APC) Western Mindanao.

This came after Torre ordered the two officials’ post switch in early August.

The Napolcom, insisting on its authority to supervise and oversee the PNP, including the power to review, approve, reverse, or modify personnel-related plans, also ordered the reassignment of several police officers to various posts.

While Torre refused to answer directly if his order would prevail, during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony in Camp Crame, Quezon City, he recognized Banac as the PNP’s deputy chief for administration.

Torre also made Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano available to answer the media’s queries during the press conference.

The Napolcom wanted to assign Abrahano as the officer-in-charge of the Area Police Command-Visayas.

Amid the reassignment fiasco, the 18 police regional office directors signed a manifesto of support for Torre.

In his speech during the flag-raising ceremony, Torre said the challenges faced by the PNP over the past week have made them stronger, proving that the organization remains intact and united amid noise that aims to destroy the institution.

“Mga kasama, nitong mga nakaraang araw dumaan tayo sa isang pagsubok at sa halip na tayo ay mabuwag, lalo tayong tumibay ang ating pagkakaisa. Naramdaman ko ang inyong malasakit, ang inyong tiwala at ang inyong paninindigan kaya’t ngayong umaga ipinapaabot ko sa inyo ang aking lubos na pasasalamat,” said Torre.

(Comrades, in the past few days we went through a trial, and instead of being divided, our unity became stronger. I felt your concern, your trust, and your resolve, so this morning I extend to you my deepest gratitude.)

“Sa inyong lahat, isang malinaw na mensahe ang ipinakita ninyo at ipinakita natin. Ang PNP ay nagkakaisa. Walang utos, walang balakid at walang pagsubok na makakagiba sa ating pagkakaisa at sa ating panata sa bayan,” he added.

(To all of you, you have shown, and we have shown, a clear message: The PNP is united. No order, no obstacle, and no challenge can break our unity and our vow to the nation.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)