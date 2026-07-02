Construction noise mistaken for gunfire sparks false alarm at Quezon City school

CLASSES at a school in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City were briefly disrupted on Thursday, July 2, 2026, after students mistook loud construction noise for gunfire, prompting police to verify reports of an alleged shooting that later turned out to be false.

In a statement, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said posts circulating on Facebook claiming that a shooting had occurred inside the Bagong Silangan High School were unfounded following an on-site investigation.

According to police, personnel from the Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13), led by station commander Lieutenant Colonel Rowena Amata, were attending a scheduled meeting with school officials around 9 a.m. when they heard a loud commotion coming from the second floor of the school building.

This prompted them to proceed to the area to assess the situation.

The investigation found that students had reacted to a loud banging sound from a nearby construction site, which many initially believed was a gunshot.

Police later confirmed that no shooting had taken place and that the noise originated from ongoing construction activities outside the school.

Authorities said the situation was quickly brought under control, with no injuries or other untoward incidents reported. Normal school activities resumed after police cleared the area.

The QCPD also urged the public to exercise caution before sharing information on social media, warning that unverified reports could unnecessarily alarm the public and spread misinformation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)