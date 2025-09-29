Construction workers told to upskill

WITH the impending halt in flood control projects, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is urging construction workers that would be displaced to improve their skills.

In a social media post, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma advised construction workers to consider upskilling and reskilling.

"May pangangailangan sa karagdagang kasanayan kasi nadidinig natin sa ibang employers sa construction, may kakulangan. Upskilling na ang kailangan natin," said Laguesma.

(There is a need for additional skills because we hear from some employers in construction that there is a shortage. What we need now is upskilling.)

"Kailangan nila ng mga skilled workers na hindi lamang sa kategorya ng masonry, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, kundi all over," he added.

(They need skilled workers not only in the fields of masonry, carpentry, plumbing, and electrical work, but across all areas.)

Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon earlier announced that the agency will be removing all flood control projects for 2026 amounting to P252 billion.

This is a result of revelation of the corruption-ridden flood control projects in several parts of the country.

Representatives of the National Union of Building and Construction Workers have expressed concerns over the potential adverse effects of the decision of the DPWH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)