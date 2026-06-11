Consumers urged to report rice price cap violations

MANILA – Malacañang on Thursday urged consumers to report retailers violating the government’s rice price cap policy to help authorities enforce regulations and protect buyers.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the Department of Agriculture (DA) has issued notices to establishments found to be violating the price cap.

“Ang sabi po ng DA ay nagbibigay na po sila ng notice patungkol sa mga violation na ito. So, sa ngayon po ay iniimbestigahan po ito (The DA said it has already issued notices regarding these violations. As of now, these cases are being investigated),” Castro told Palace reporters.

She called on the public to immediately report cases of overpricing to the DA or Malacañang for proper investigation.

“Kaya po hinihikayat natin ang mga kababayan po natin, sa mga nakikita ninyo pong umaabuso patungkol sa presyo ng bigas, ipagbigay-alam lamang po ninyo sa …kahit po sa amin dito at sa Department of Agriculture para po ito ay maimbestigahan at mapanagot na ang dapat na mapanagot (We encourage our fellow citizens that if you see anyone abusing rice prices, please report it to us here or to the Department of Agriculture so it can be investigated and those responsible can be held accountable),” she said.

Castro said the DA is expected to recommend the extension of the PHP50-per-kilo rice price cap beyond its scheduled expiration on June 30.

She said the DA is currently studying the proposal, which would still be subject to the recommendation of the National Price Coordinating Council and the approval of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Marcos, through Executive Order 118, imposed a PHP50-per-kilogram price cap on imported rice as part of a temporary measure to address price increases and market abuse.

The DA is considering recommending a 30-day extension of the PHP50 per kilogram price cap for 5 percent broken imported rice.

The agency earlier warned that erring retailers may face penalties for possible violations of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Law and Price Act.

This came after the DA issued 36 notices of violations to rice price cap violators. (PNA)