Continued partnership of public, private sector sought to boost tourism

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has sought for the continued partnership between the public and the private sector in a bid to further promote Philippine tourism.

In a message delivered by Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco during the tourism summit on Monday, May 13, 2024, Marcos said the tourism industry has significantly contributed to the revenue generation, job creation and economic growth of the country.

The DOT said that in 2023, 5.5 million inbound tourists were recorded in the Philippines, which is 15 percent higher than the 4.8 million target for the year.

From January to April 2024, the DOT said the country already has over two million tourist arrivals.

“These numbers, and the accompanying visible increase in economic activities and commerce across our famous destinations, are a testament to the industry’s recovery,” Marcos said.

“These also prove that the active participation of every stakeholder matters; that one’s perseverance to acquire more skills, know-how, and networks makes a difference in our tourism agenda. At the same time, these numbers pose challenge for us to translate these gains into tangible benefits -- benefits for our people, our communities and our economy,” he added.

Marcos acknowledged the vital role of the public sector to the country’ tourism industry, which subsequently benefits the economy, as he urged them to bring the rewards of a thriving tourism industry directly to the Filipino people.

“To the exemplary industry leaders, content creators, and key players who are making an impact in the tourism community: You are serving your country well with your exceptional work. You are also showing us what it takes, what it requires, to give the Philippines that edge over other destinations,” Marcos said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let us continue this partnership between the government and the private sector, working together to support our MSMEs, including those catering to the needs of the tourism industry,” he added.

The chief executive also reminded the private sector to always keep in mind the need to protect the environment, to care for all people, and to utilize the resources with great prudence.

“For, at the end of the day, we are not just entrepreneurs -- we are all promoted advocates and protectors of our beautiful country. Only by being so can we make the Philippines a truly sustainable, inclusive, and resilient global tourism hub,” he said.

In May 2023, Marcos approved the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) 2023 to 2028, which aims to transform the country into a tourism powerhouse in Asia.

The plan includes ways to address essential issues of tourism development, such as the development of infrastructure, connectivity, as well as digitalization, the equalization of tourism, development, and promotion, the enhancement of overall tourism experience as well as the strengthening of tourism governance.

Frasco said programs under NTDP will be anchored on Filipino culture, heritage, and identity. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)