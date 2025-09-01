Contractors behind ghost projects to be banned for life – Dizon

MANILA – Newly appointed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon on Monday announced that contractors found engaged in ghost projects will be blacklisted for life.

In a press briefing in Malacanang, the new DPWH chief noted that he already asked for the permission of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. that private firms involved in illegal government projects will be banned forever.

“…These ghost projects and substandard projects, I have also cleared it with our President that the contractors of these ghost projects, first of all, I will impose a lifetime blacklisting, ban, immediately,” he said.

At the same time, Dizon added that there will no longer be investigation against these spurious contractors, if they are found to be engaged in illegal activities.

“When a project of a contractor is (a) ghost (project) or proven to be substandard, there is no more process, no more investigation, that contractor is automatically blacklisted for life,” he said.

He also reported that the Chief Executive is set to form an independent body to investigate these illegal projects involving flood control undertakings.

“And of course, there is also an associated case, and we will forward everything we get to the independent commission that our President will establish,” Dizon said.

“They will investigate and file appropriate cases against DPWH staff, contractors and others involved in these projects that were really ‘thrown into the river,’ to use the words of our President,” he added.

The new DPWH chief took his oath of office before Marcos on Monday in Malacanang. He replaced former secretary Manuel Bonoan, who resigned from his post on Sunday.

Prior to his new assignment, Dizon headed the Department of Transportation for six months.

Meanwhile, a major overhaul involving key officials will be implemented in the DPWH amid the controversial discover of substandard and ghost flood control projects. (PNA)