Contractors under probe for possible contributions in 2022 polls

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is conducting motu proprio an investigation on the Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCEs) of national and local candidates in the May 2022 polls, amid the issue on supposed anomalous flood control projects.

In an interview Friday, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia noted that the initial probe will look at private contractors that may have contributed to the "campaign kitty" of some politicians.

“The Comelec still has jurisdiction because there is a five-year prescriptive period to look into these,” he said.

The Comelec Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD), tasked with conducting the probe, is looking at three to four candidates who could have received donations from private contractors.

“Initially, they found that they were not candidates, but contractors as campaign donors,” Garcia said.

He cited Section 95 (c) of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC) which prohibited contribution of contractors that are engaged in government projects.

The Comelec chair said they are looking at these contributors but not yet on who benefited from the donations.

“If the candidate himself is liable, we are not at that point. Let us first look at how many contractors have provided assistance to national candidates,” he said.

“Person is subject to verification if there is indeed a contract with the government.”

At the same time, Garcia noted that they will coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways to find out whether the firms have contracts with the government.

“Our investigation will not focus on those that supposedly received campaign contributions, but those who gave the donations,” he said. (PNA)