Coordination with Czech authorities ongoing after Co's arrest

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Friday, April 17, 2026, that coordination with Czech authorities is underway, as fugitive former lawmaker Zaldy Co remains in custody following a failed attempt to enter Germany.

In an X post, Marcos said Co was stopped at the German border after entering from the Czech Republic and was subsequently denied entry.

“Our coordination with Czech authorities continues,” the President said. “He (Co) was denied entry and returned to Czech authorities, where he remains in custody.”

Marcos announced on Thursday night, April 16, that Co has been arrested in Prague for allegedly crossing the Czech Republic without proper documentation.

Co is currently in the custody of the Czech authorities.

Marcos said the Philippine government is closely monitoring developments and working to ensure that all legal processes are followed and to arrange for Co's return to the Philippines "at the soonest possible time."

He also vowed to provide updates on the matter as more information becomes available.

Co, former chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations that oversees the national budget, is one of the key figures allegedly involved in anomalous flood control projects.

Before his arrest, Co was believed to be hiding in Portugal.

His Philippine passport was canceled, but he was reported to have acquired a Portuguese passport years ago, which may facilitate his stay in the European country. (PNA)