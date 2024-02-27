Cop convicted over Jhemboy Baltazar’s killing

THE Navotas Regional Trial Court has convicted a policeman over the killing of 17-year-old Jhemboy Baltazar.
In a decision handed down by the Navotas City Regional Trial Court Branch 286, it said it has found former Police Staff Sergeant Gerry Maliban guilty of homicide, giving him a jail time of four years.
The court also ordered the four months detention of former Police Executive Master Sergeant Roberto Balais Jr., Police Staff Sergeant Nikko Esquilon, Police Corporal Eduard Jake Blanco, and Patrolman Benedict Mangada for illegal discharge of firearms.
It acquitted, however, Police Staff Sergeant Antonio Bugayong Jr. from any charges related to the case and ordered the Metro Manila District Jail Annex 2 to release him unless he is being detained for other lawful cause.
Baltazar’s mother, Rodaliza, expressed dismay over the court’s decision.
(He will only be imprisoned for four years. My son will be gone forever. They helped shoot my son, then what? That's it? They can just be free. I hope they also feel what my family is feeling now that it is so painful to lose my son.)
“Ano po ‘yung buhay ng anak ko ano lang, parang aso lang o kaya pusa na ilang ano lang nila paghihirapan tapos parang wala silang ginawa. Parang nasaan po 'yung hustisya, 'yung katarungan para sa anak ko? Ilang taon lang po 'yung anak ko, may pangarap pa po siya. Wala na po dahil pinatay po nila ng walang dahilan. Wala pong kaalam-alam 'yung anak ko, wala pong kasalanan,” she added.
On August 2, 2023, Baltazar and his companion were preparing their boat for fishing when the police, who were then conducting a hot pursuit operation against a murder suspect, arrived.
The witness said they initially hid in the corner as they were afraid of the cops who were then in civilian clothes.
When they were about to come out, the police started shooting, prompting Baltazar to jump off the water.
Baltazar, who sustained gun shots in the head and right hand, was recovered several hours later not by the police but by the concerned citizens.
The police later admitted that it was a case of mistaken identity.
The six cops were earlier dismissed from the service due to grave irregularity in the performance of duty and conduct unbecoming of a police officer. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)