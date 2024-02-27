Cop convicted over Jhemboy Baltazar’s killing

THE Navotas Regional Trial Court has convicted a policeman over the killing of 17-year-old Jhemboy Baltazar.

In a decision handed down by the Navotas City Regional Trial Court Branch 286, it said it has found former Police Staff Sergeant Gerry Maliban guilty of homicide, giving him a jail time of four years.

The court also ordered the four months detention of former Police Executive Master Sergeant Roberto Balais Jr., Police Staff Sergeant Nikko Esquilon, Police Corporal Eduard Jake Blanco, and Patrolman Benedict Mangada for illegal discharge of firearms.

It acquitted, however, Police Staff Sergeant Antonio Bugayong Jr. from any charges related to the case and ordered the Metro Manila District Jail Annex 2 to release him unless he is being detained for other lawful cause.