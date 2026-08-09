Cop dead after attempt to save colleagues

A POLICE personnel was dead after attempting to save his two companions who were swept away by strong current while crossing a river in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. expressed condolences as he hailed the heroism of Police Master Sergeant Fernando Marfa, who is assigned to the Cadiz Component City Police Station.

Marfa, a deputized Bantay Dagat member, was conducting a seaborne patrol in the waters of Sitio Bisang, Barangay Luna at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 7, when two of his companions, both members of the Bantay Dagat, were swept away by strong current while crossing a river.

He swam into the river after the Bantay Dagat’s motorboat took in water but was swept downstream and later found after an hour of searching.

Marfa was declared dead on arrival at Cadiz District Hospital, with the cause of his death certified as asphyxia by drowning.

Nartatez assured that his family will receive the support due to him as a police officer who died in the line of duty.

“We deeply mourn the death of PMSg Marfa. He showed courage and selflessness when he chose to help his companions despite the danger. His actions reflect the duty and commitment expected of every police officer,” the top cop said.

“His sacrifice is a reminder that police service calls for courage, compassion and a willingness to protect others. We honor his memory by continuing to serve our communities with the same dedication that he showed in his final moments,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)