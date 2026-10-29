Cop says she thought P3.54-B Laos shipment contained vapes, cigarettes

THE policewoman linked to the attempted smuggling of P3.54 billion worth of suspected shabu from Laos to the Philippines claimed she was told the cargo contained only vapes and cigarettes.

During the Senate Committee on Public Services hearing on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Police Executive Master Sergeant Aileen Jayne Mendoza of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Group said her friend, Aldren Nadal Samante, approached her to look for a chartered aircraft and later introduced her to Colonel Rudy Isidro, an alleged member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Mendoza said the two had already tried unsuccessfully to find a chartered private plane before approaching her.

“Since they couldn’t find a chartered flight, he approached me about it. I then found ALS, which is owned by Captain Toledo,” Mendoza said, referring to Rioklyn Pizarras Toledo, whom Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla had identified as the person who allegedly procured the aircraft for the planned shipment.

Mendoza maintained that her role was limited to finding an aircraft and that she did not know the cargo contained illegal drugs.

“What I know, Mr. Chair, is that there are certain requirements, including payment by whoever the consignee is here in the Philippines,” Mendoza said in Tagalog when asked if she knew the shipment was illegal.

“There was no facilitation involved on my part. What I did was look for an aircraft that could be rented. As for the facilitation, I was no longer the person in charge of that after I found an aircraft,” she added.

Mendoza also said her supervisor, Police Colonel Joanna Zarcilla, was unaware of the arrangement.

Senator Raffy Tulfo, committee chairperson, expressed doubts about Zarcilla’s alleged lack of knowledge and recommended her preventive suspension pending an investigation.

“We are talking about billions here—P3.54 billion. I cannot believe that there was no collusion at the highest levels of whatever agencies were involved in processing these chartered flights,” Tulfo said.

Authorities have identified several persons of interest (POIs) in the attempted shipment of 521 kilograms of suspected shabu seized by Lao authorities at Luang Prabang International Airport on October 1, before the aircraft could fly to the Philippines.

They include Mendoza, Toledo, Isidro, Abdulkarim Macalatas, the named consignee; Abdullah Rimbang Macarimbang; Aldren Nadal Samante; Christian Fabrigas; and Hilario De Vera.

Former Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament member Edrieza Nasser Rimbang has also been identified as a POI. Authorities have claimed that he financed the entire operation, while the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has described him as the suspected mastermind.

Rimbang’s brother-in-law, Fahad Mulok Dibarosan, was arrested in Laos on October 1 after authorities discovered the suspected illegal drugs in suitcases reportedly intended for transport to the Philippines.

In an interview on Thursday, October 29, PDEA spokesperson Joseph Frederick Calulut said Rimbang’s lawyers had visited the agency and committed to bringing him in for an interview on November 5.

“Based on the evidence on hand he appears to be the mastermind, not just the financier and so, we are still waiting for him to come to our office to give his statement

so that his statement would not be just for social media. It would be better if he submitted an affidavit,” Calulut said.

Two other persons of interest have yet to comply with subpoenas issued by investigators probing the attempted smuggling operation. /TPM