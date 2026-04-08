Cope Thunder 26-1 participants to get combat readiness boost

MANILA – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) said Wednesday participants in this year's Cope Thunder 26-1 drills will greatly enhance their readiness through "realistic air combat training."

Air Force spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina Basco, in a message to reporters, said this will be achieved as the PAF and US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) will deploy their top-of-the-line aircraft to make the exercises more credible.

For Cope Thunder 26-1, Basco said, the PAF deployed its Mach 1.5-capable FA-50PH fighter jets while PACAF sent its premier stealth fighter, the F-22 "Raptor."

No other details on the exact number of aircraft were provided for security reasons.

"During the exercise, FA-50PHs and F-22 'Raptors' will focus on enhancing tactical-level skills and advanced fighter operations. The activity aims to improve combat readiness through realistic air combat training from 07 to 16 April 2026, conducted within designated Intensive military training areas," she added.

To complement these aircraft, Basco said, the PAF will also deploy several attack and "intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance" (ISR) platforms.

"These will support a range of missions, such as air defense and close air support, transport, surveillance, and search and rescue operations,” she said.

Basco said a "hot wash" will be conducted at the end of the exercise to review operational performance, capture key learnings, and identify areas for further improvement. (PNA)