Cops foil kidnapping of Chinese bizwoman, arrest 4 suspects

FOUR individuals, including a former policeman, were arrested in a foiled kidnapping incident in Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City on Monday morning, January 22, 2024.

Citing a report from the Southern Police District, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda said personnel of the Pasay City Police Station Substation 1 thwarted the alleged abduction of a 35-year-old Chinese businesswoman around 7:30 a.m.

The kidnapping was perpetrated by four suspects who were initially identified as alias Joe, 43; alias Jhing, 27; alias John, 25; and alias Arn-arn, 47 years old.

The victim was on board her luxury vehicle when the suspects tried to snatch her, causing a commotion and catching the attention of police personnel who were then patrolling in the area.

The four suspects who yielded firearms, illegal drugs and other illegal contraband were arrested.

The suspects will be facing complaints for attempted kidnapping, violation of the Republic Act (RA) 10591 or illegal possession of firearms), and RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)