Cops get caught cheating by their respective police spouses

TWO police officers were charged with adultery and concubinage after they were caught by their respective spouses having sex inside a vehicle in a mall parking lot in Calamba City.

In a police report, it said the spouses of the two police officers, who were also cops, have long been suspecting that the two were having an affair.

On Thursday, April 28, 2024, the legal spouses tried to confront their alleged cheating husband/wife after seeing them having sexual intercourse inside a parked vehicle.

The erring cops tried to escape and almost hit their spouses.

The husband of the cheating wife shot the vehicle’s tire while the wife shot his unfaithful husband in the leg and shoulder as he alighted the vehicle and tried to run away.

Despite having a flat tire, the cheating wife fled.

The wounded erring cop was brought to a hospital for treatment while the other was still being subject to a manhunt operation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)