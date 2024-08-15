Cops, military exempt from drug tests, psych exams for firearms license renewal

ACTIVE police and military personnel are no longer required to undergo drug tests as well as psychological and psychiatric exams for the renewal of their license to own and possess firearms (LTOFP), Philippine National Police (PNP) Civil Security Group (CSG) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Eudisan Gultiano said Thursday, August 15, 2024.

In a press briefing, Gultiano said over 26,000 policemen and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have expired LTOPF while more than 54,700 have expired firearms registration.

Under a memorandum signed by PNP chief General Rommel Marbil, it was noted that police and military members were already trained as responsible firearm holders.

Police officers and military personnel are only required to submit their government-issued identification cards for the processing of their firearm licenses.

Gultiano also reiterated that police officers are regularly subjected to drug tests, as well as psychological and psychiatric examinations, particularly when they apply for promotion or when they go on schooling and as part of their internal cleansing drive.

The PNP also conducts random drug testing among its members.

“Meron tayong mga promotion, schooling. Ang ating mga pulis ay required na mag schooling so lahat yan meron yang mag uundergo na yan ng drug test and at the same time meron kasi tayong din yearly na mga program ang Health Service tungkol sa kalusugang pangkaisipan, kasama doon yung psychological and psychiatric evaluation,” Gultiano said.

(We have promotions and schooling. Our police officers are required to undergo schooling, so all of them will go through drug tests. At the same time, we also have yearly programs from the Health Service regarding mental health, which include psychological and psychiatric evaluations.)

Gultiano said failure to comply with firearms licenses renewal can be a basis for the filing of administrative cases against police and military personnel.

“Pagdating sa accountability mas higher yung accountability ng mga pulis na licensed holder na baril kasi unang una bukod sa puwedeng ma administrative sila kung hindi nakakapagrenew or hindi na follow ang procedure or yung mga laws ng RA 10591, it’s a ground for administrative filing of case, puwede din criminal case,” Gultiano said.

(When it comes to accountability, the accountability of police officers who are licensed firearm holders is higher. First of all, aside from the possibility of facing administrative actions if they fail to renew or follow the procedures or laws of RA 10591, it is also grounds for administrative cases and could even lead to criminal cases.)

“Aside from that meron din administrative on revocation and cancellation ng mga licenses so talagang kumbaga pagdating sa accountability mas madami, mas mabigat para sa mga active member ng PNP and AFP. We think enough measure para macontrol or madiscipline din natin yung mga paggamit ng baril ng ating mga active personnel,” she added.

(Aside from that, there are also administrative actions regarding the revocation and cancellation of licenses, so in terms of accountability, it is indeed more extensive and serious for active members of the PNP and AFP. We believe these measures are sufficient to control and discipline the use of firearms by our active personnel.)

The PNP leadership has ordered all commanders to monitor their PNP personnel who have not renewed their LTOFP. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)