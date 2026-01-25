Cops reminded: Giving way to emergency vehicles mandatory

PHILIPPINE National Police acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reminded all their personnel on Sunday, January 25, 2026, that strictly following and respecting traffic rules and regulations is a non-negotiable duty of every police officer.

In a statement, Nartatez said police officers should be models of good conduct in the community as the Filipino people expect them to take the lead in respecting the law and other rules and regulations.

“Wearing the police badge and uniform comes with a heavy responsibility and obligation to set a good example to do what is right at all times. As enforcers of the law, the people have high expectations that we take the lead in following and respecting the laws and other rules and regulations for peace, order, and safety. We should not fail them,” he said.

Nartatez issued the remark in light of the relief of a Marikina police officer who blocked a responding fire truck.

Initial investigation showed the police officer had a road altercation with the driver of the fire truck after the latter sounded his horn, startling the officer and causing a near-miss with a tricycle.

Nartatez said police personnel are expected to immediately give way to ambulances, fire trucks, and other emergency vehicles, as he stressed that police authority must always be exercised with discipline and restraint, especially during emergency situations where every second matters.

“Respect for emergency responders is not optional for any police officer. It is a basic duty tied to our oath. When lives are on the line, the role of the police is to help clear the way and provide support if necessary,” Nartatez said.

The top cop reiterated that giving way to emergency vehicles is mandatory, not optional, and the rule is grounded in Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Under Section 49 of the law, drivers must immediately pull over to the right and stop whenever a police, fire, or ambulance vehicle with sirens approaches, staying clear of intersections until the emergency vehicle has passed.

“This incident reminds us that firefighters, medics, and other civilian emergency responders are our partners in saving lives. The police must be the first to clear the way, not become an obstacle,” said Nartatez.

Nartatez emphasized that the relief of the police officer goes beyond individual accountability and is aimed at changing behavior across the organization.

“While we have acted decisively against the individual involved, we are also using this as a learning moment for the whole PNP,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)