Cops seize P18.5-M ‘shabu,’ nab 5 suspects in separate drug busts

MANILA – Police operatives seized 2.7 kg. of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP18.5 million and arrested five individuals in separate anti-drug operations in Pampanga, Iloilo, and Batangas on Sept. 2, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Friday.

In a statement, the PNP said that the largest recovery came from a drug operation at the UPS Cargo Area of the Clark Freeport Zone in Mabalacat City, Pampanga, where joint law enforcement personnel intercepted an inbound parcel containing approximately 1,573 grams of suspected shabu valued at PHP10.69 million.

In Batangas City, authorities likewise arrested a suspect and recovered approximately 1,000 grams of suspected shabu valued at PHP6.8 million during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Balagtas.

In Iloilo City, an operation in Barangay Igcocong, La Paz resulted in the arrest of four suspects and the confiscation of approximately 152 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP1.03 million.

All recovered substances were placed under proper custody for examination and disposition, while appropriate cases will be filed against the arrested suspects in accordance with the law. One individual identified in the Iloilo operation remains at large.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the results reflect the importance of sustained coordination and timely action against the illegal drug trade.

“Hindi lang dami ng nakukuhang droga ang mahalaga. Ang mas importante, napipigilan natin itong makarating sa communities (It's not just the quantity of drugs obtained that matters. More importantly, we can prevent it from reaching communities). At the same time, we make sure every operation is done properly and within the law. That is the standard we expect from our police officers,” Nartatez said.

The operations form part of the PNP’s continuing implementation of its Focused Agenda, particularly under Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), through coordinated and intelligence-driven law enforcement efforts. (PNA)