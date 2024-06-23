Cops to get health cards by July

STARTING in August, police personnel will have health cards for their medical needs for the first time, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil said Saturday, June 22, 2024.

In an interview during the PNP's family day celebration, Marbil said the health maintenance organization (HMO) card, which will be distributed to each member of the national police agency, can cover P40,000 worth of medical expenses each year.

"Next month, we will be giving yung cards yung HMO cards para sa bawat pulis although worth na P40,000 yan, maliit lang po but we will make sure na makakatulong sa inyo," he said.

(Next month, we will be distributing HMO cards to each police officer, although it's worth P40,000, which is a small amount, but we will ensure that it will be helpful to you.)

“Meron kaming Health Service po dito ano kaya lang sinasabi nga natin pagka nasa probinsya ka we don’t have hospitals. Usually mga private hospitals so instead we give them new cards so they can go anywhere basta accredited ‘yung establishment, ipakita lang nila ‘yung HMO card nila,” he added.

(We have a Health Service here, but the challenge is that when you're in the province, we don't have hospitals. Usually, there are private hospitals, so instead, we give them new cards so they can go anywhere as long as the establishment is accredited; they just need to show their HMO card.)

Marbil said policemen tend to refuse to go to hospitals although they need medical attention due to financial constraints. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)