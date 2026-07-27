Cordillera seeing lower measles cases

THE Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) is seeing a lower number of measles-rubella cases this year than in 2025.

Based on the latest data, the Department of Health (DOH)-CAR reported that there are a total of 76 measles-rubella cases recorded in the whole region between January 1 and July 18, 2026.

This is 40 percent lower compared to the 127 measles-rubella cases recorded during the same period last year.

Despite this, the DOH-CAR is still set to conduct the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) from August 10 to 28 in designated vaccination sites and local health facilties.

"We encourage parents and guardians to visit their nearest health center and ask about the free, safe, and effective vaccine for your eligible child," said the DOH-CAR.

"Let's continue protecting every child and building a healthier Cordillera," it added.

The agency said measles and rubella spread fast as they are highly transmissible but are preventable.

"Measles and rubella spread fast, but vaccination can prevent them," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)