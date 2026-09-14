Cotabato City, Maluso in Basilan placed under Comelec control amid Barmm polls

TWO areas in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) were placed under Comelec control following incidents of violence and the discovery of pre-shaded ballots during the region’s first-ever parliamentary elections.

In a statement, Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said pre-shaded ballots were discovered in Maluso, Basilan, while several shooting incidents were reported in Cotabato City.

“We determined as of last night that in Maluso, the ballots in 36 out of the 68 precincts had been compromised as these were all pre-shaded. We already know all the details, including the identities of those responsible for pre-shading the ballots,” Garcia said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

Garcia said the Comelec immediately ordered the reprinting of ballots for the 36 precincts.

In Cotabato City, a shooting incident occurred early Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, as rival political supporters clashed while waiting for voting centers to open at 7 a.m. outside the Datu Usman Mampen school site in Barangay Bagua 2.

Three people were killed and 15 others wounded in the incident.

On Sunday evening, Sept. 13, a man reportedly carrying an improvised explosive device (IED) was severely injured after the device exploded in the area of Amirul School in Barangay Kapimpilan, Mother Kalanganan, Cotabato City.

Another shooting incident occurred near Cotabato City Hall on Sunday afternoon.

According to Bangsamoro Police Public Information Officer Capt. Steffi Salanguit, passengers of a black Toyota van opened fire as they passed the area and stopped in front of a group of people identified as supporters of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP).

No one was reported injured in the incident.

Earlier, Garcia said around 800 teachers had withdrawn from their duties as members of electoral boards for various reasons.

He said they would be replaced by police personnel who had been placed on standby for special Barmm electoral board duties. / TPM