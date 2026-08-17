Couples for Christ warns public vs groups, individuals using its name

MANILA – An international Catholic lay ecclesial movement on Saturday warned the public against individuals and groups using its organization.

“It has come to our attention that the Couples for Christ (CFC) logo and name are being used by certain unauthorized groups and individuals, including as part of the names, identities, or branding of their groups, pages, and online platforms like Facebook,” CFC Executive Director Jaime Ilagan said in a statement.

“The CFC logo and name is a registered trademark under Republic Act No. 8293 (Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines) and cannot be used by any organization or individual without the prior written authorization of Couples for Christ.”

Ilagan noted that the unauthorized use of the CFC logo and name has misled CFC members and the public into believing that the individuals and organizations administering the group are affiliated with Couples for Christ, and that the content published on them is under the authority or official control of Couples for Christ, when in fact they are not.

“On April 3, 2008, the Pontifical Council for the Laity, now known as the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, affirmed that ‘Couples for Christ’ is the officially approved name. The Pontifical Council for the Laity also expressly stated that the name ‘Couples for Christ’ cannot be used by any other association,” he added.

He said the affirmation underscores the distinct identity of CFC and the importance of protecting its name.

“Accordingly, any individual, group, or organization with no authority to use the CFC logo and/or name is hereby directed to immediately cease and desist from: using the Couples for Christ name and logo, whether singly, jointly, or in combination with other words, marks, images, or symbols; and displaying the CFC logo and/or name of Couples for Christ or CFC on social media pages, websites, promotional material, or merchandise misrepresenting or implying affiliation with Couples for Christ.”

Ilagan said the organization reserves the right to take the appropriate legal action against any individual or organization that continues to use or infringe upon the CFC name and logo.

“We urge all CFC members, partners, and the public to exercise vigilance when joining or following any group, page, or platform that presents itself as ‘Couples for Christ’ or ‘CFC,’” he said.

“Please verify its authenticity through our official channels before engaging with or sharing its content.” (PNA)