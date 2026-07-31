Court grants Bong Revilla’s bail petition

THE Sandiganbayan Third Division has granted the bail petition of former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. in relation to a malversation case over an alleged P92.8 million ghost flood control project in Bulacan.

The bail was set by the Associate Justice Karl Miranda, the chairperson of the Sandiganbayan Third Division, at P1 million.

“Grant the bail application of accused Ramon Bautista ‘Bong’ Revilla Jr. for failure of the prosecution to establish strong evidence of guilt, insofar as it pertains to the charge of malversation through falsification of public documents, during the bail hearings and in view of existing jurisprudence,” the resolution read.

The case against Revilla is in connection to the irregularities in the P92.8 million ghost flood control project in Purok 5, Barangay Bunsuran, Pandi, Bulacan.

His co-accused are former Bulacan first district engineers Brice Hernandez, Jaypee Mendoza, Juanito Mendoza, Arjay Domasig, and Emelita Juat, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan First District Engineering Office finance section chief Juanito Mendoza, and DPWH Bulacan First District Engineering Office cashier Christina Pineda, whose bail petitions were all denied.

A bailable graft case related to the alleged ghost project against Revilla is also pending before the Fourth Division. He posted bail at P90,000.

Revilla was detained at the Quezon City Jail in Payatas, Quezon City after he surrendered in January 2026. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)