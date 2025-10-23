Court junks Quiboloy plea for hospital arrest

A PASIG court has denied the plea of detained religious leader Apollo Quiboloy to be placed under hospital arrest.

In a four-page order dated October 8, acting Presiding Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa of the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 159 said there was “no compelling reason” to transfer Quiboloy to either the Philippine Heart Center or The Medical City.

“The records clearly establish that his medical needs are being adequately and consistently attended to while in the custody of the Pasig City Jail, and that he continues to receive appropriate, timely, and sufficient medical care at the Pasig City General Hospital, under the supervision of competent medical professionals,” the court stated.

Quiboloy’s lawyers earlier sought permission for the Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader to undergo medical treatment in a private hospital, claiming the 75-year-old pastor had been suffering from shortness of breath, fever, muscle pain, and cough while in detention.

Prosecutors opposed the request, arguing that Quiboloy’s age and health condition “do not distinguish him from other detainees at the Pasig City Jail, many of whom likewise suffer from equal or serious health issues.”

They added that neither his age nor his medical condition justifies special treatment.

Quiboloy has faced a series of legal challenges in recent years. In March 2024, the Department of Justice filed charges of child abuse and human trafficking against Quiboloy and several associates.

In October 2025, he was hospitalized for community-acquired pneumonia before being returned to detention. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)