Court orders arrest of Atong Ang, 17 others

A LAGUNA court has issued arrest warrants against businessman and gaming tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang and 17 others over their alleged involvement in the missing sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts) case.

Covered by the arrest warrants issued by Branch 26 of the Sta. Cruz, Laguna Regional Trial Court for kidnapping with homicide, with no bail recommended, were:

Rogelio Teodoso Rorican Jr.

Jezrel Lazarte Mahillm

Mark Carlo Evangelista Zabala

Rodelo Antipuesto Anig-Ig

Emman Cayunda Falle

Julios Tagalog Gumolon

Ronquillo Pacot Anding

Ryan Jay Eliab Orapa

Aaron Ezrah Lagahit Cabillan

Mark Anthony Aguilo Manrique

Anderson Orozco Abary

Michael Jaictin Claveria

Edmon Hernandez Muñoz

Farvy Opalla Dela Cruz

Renan Lagrosa Fulgencio

Alfredo Uy Andes

Joey Natanauan Encarnacion

In a press conference in Malacañang, Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said at least 10 of these individuals, who are police personnel, are already under restrictive custody.

He said they were directed to surrender to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

“The others—the dedicated teams of the PNP—are now on their way to implement the warrants of arrest,” Nartatez said.

“Tukoy sa ating warrant of arrest ang location of Charlie Atong Ang, different locations, and it will be served in those locations,” he added.

Ang is being pointed to as the brains behind the disappearance of several sabungeros between 2021 and 2022 who were accused of cheating.

Government prosecutors put weight on the statements of Ang’s former security chief, Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, who claimed that the gaming tycoon ordered the abduction and killing of the sabungeros.

Patidongan claimed that the bodies of many missing sabungeros were dumped into Taal Lake.

Investigators launched a search in Taal Lake, but they have yet to recover any evidence related to the case. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)