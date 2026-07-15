Court orders arrest of lawyer Baligod

A MAKATI court has issued a warrant of arrest against lawyer Levito “Levi” Baligod, legal counsel for a group of 18 self-proclaimed former bodyguards linked to fugitive former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co.

The warrant, dated June 15, 2026, was issued by the Regional Trial Court of Makati City, Branch 148, directing law enforcement authorities to arrest Baligod, who is facing two counts of cyberlibel under Section 4(c)(4) of the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The court set bail at P20,000 for each count of cyberlibel.

Baligod confirmed receiving a copy of the arrest warrant and questioned how the criminal case proceeded.

“I just received a copy of the warrant of arrest issued against me. This case filed by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. went through because the address given to the prosecutor’s office was deliberately incorrect, which is why I never received a subpoena and was unable to submit a counter-affidavit. They do not want to fight fair,” Baligod said in a statement.

The warrant stemmed from cyberlibel complaints filed by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. in March 2026 against Baligod, Co and the 18 self-proclaimed former Marines.

Tiu Laurel accused the respondents of spreading false and defamatory allegations linking him to an alleged multibillion-peso kickback scheme involving flood control projects.

The complaints arose after the group publicly claimed that it had delivered suitcases containing millions of pesos in cash to several lawmakers and government officials on behalf of Co.

In a joint affidavit presented by Baligod, the alleged bagmen claimed they regularly picked up cash from Tiu Laurel’s residence in Forbes Park, Makati City.

Tiu Laurel strongly denied the allegations, describing them as “pure fiction.”

He said he had not lived at the Forbes Park property since 2018 and maintained that he had never dealt with any of the alleged bodyguards.

The allegations have triggered a series of criminal complaints from public officials and personalities identified by the group in its affidavit.

Among those who have separately filed cyberlibel, libel, perjury or related complaints against Baligod and the alleged bodyguards are National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, Iloilo City Rep. Julienne Baronda, Manila Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr., Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, Senator Erwin Tulfo and former senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV. (TPM)