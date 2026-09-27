Court orders arrest of Maguindanao del Sur Mayor Datu Andal Ampatuan V

THE Iligan City Regional Trial Court Branch 1 has ordered the arrest of 12 individuals including Datu Unsay, Maguindanao del Sur Mayor Datu Andal “Xyril” Ampatuan V in relation to the ambush of Shariff Aguak Mayor Datu Akmad Mitra Ampatuan Sr. In January.

The others covered by the arrest warrant were Ababang Salik, also known as Babang; Edad Pendatun, also known as Haider; Aboher K. Guimbangan; Toraipie A. Lusod; Gapor Magaluyan; Mohammad Shamron Uday Sapalon, also known as Tho Sapalon; Samsudin K. Mokamad; Saudi M. Guiapal; Johari M. Guiapal; Soy Kali and Datuben Gayon, also known as Datu Ben A. Alib.

They were facing charges for four counts of frustrated murder and multiple violations of Republic Act 11479, or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, including Section 4 (Terrorism), Section 6 (Planning, Training, Preparing, and Facilitating the Commission of Terrorism), and Section 7 (Conspiracy to Commit Terrorism).

Shariff Aguak Mayor Datu Akmad Mitra Ampatuan Sr. survived an early-morning ambush on January 25, 2026, when unidentified gunmen fired a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and high-powered weapons at his convoy. Two of his security personnel were wounded.

Three alleged suspects were killed in a hot pursuit operation conducted by the police following the incident.

Shariff Aguak Mayor Ampatuan Sr. is a cousin of former Datu Unsay Mayor Datu Andal “Unsay” Ampatuan Jr., who was convicted in connection with the 2009 Maguindanao massacre. Mayor Datu Andal “Xyril” Ampatuan V is his son.

Shariff Aguak Mayor Ampatuan Sr. was also a key witness in the Maguindanao massacre case that led to the conviction of Andal Ampatuan Jr. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)