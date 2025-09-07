Court orders release of ‘Alice Guo 2.0’

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed on Saturday, September 6, 2025, that the Taguig City court has ordered the release of nickel businessman Joseph Sy.

In a statement, BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the order was issued by Taguig City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Presiding Judge Esperanza Cortes regarding the deportation case of Sy, who is believed to be one and the same person as Chinese national Chen Zhong Zhen.

“The said order grants the petition for habeas corpus filed by Chen's camp and orders his release from the BI's custody, citing lack of jurisdiction,” said Viado.

Citing strong evidence against Sy, which are supported by BI biometric records, Viado said they have submitted an appeal on the court’s order to the Court of Appeals with the guidance of the Department of Justice.

“We trust that the courts will continue to review and resolve this case with utmost diligence and integrity, to ensure the protection of national security and the rule of law,” he added.

Sy was arrested on August 21 at the airport over alleged falsification of his Filipino citizenship.

In her privilege speech, Senator Risa Hontiveros tagged Sy as Alice Guo 2.0, the full blooded Chinese national who became a mayor of Bamban, Tarlac.

Hontiveros said Sy, just like Guo, acquired Filipino citizenship by falsifying documents with the intention of pushing for foreign interest. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)