Court withdraws arrest warrant vs Gonzales after posting bail

Former Pampanga Third District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. posted ₱90,000 bail for one count of alleged violation of Section 3(h) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

According to an order issued by the Sandiganbayan Second Division, the Office of the Ombudsman filed the case on Friday, October 16, prompting the court to issue an arrest warrant against Gonzales.

The court subsequently approved Gonzales cash bail and ordered the withdrawal of the arrest warrant and his temporary release.

The former lawmaker is accused of an alleged conflict of interest involving government infrastructure projects.

Gonzales is also facing two other counts of graft, which have been raffled to the Sandiganbayan’s Third and Seventh Divisions.

Via Raymond Tasoy, CLTV36 News