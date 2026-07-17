Covid-19 cases down by 70%

CASES of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the Philippines are down by 70 percent compared to last year amid renewed concern over the virus in Quezon City.

In a statement, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday, July 17, 2026, that there have been 1,532 confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded from January 4 to July 11, 2026.

"This is 70 percent lower than the 5,070 cases reported during the same period last year," said the DOH.

Still, the health department said it will continue to closely monitor the situation through its regional offices and local government partners.

"The DOH assures the public that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely, accurate, and verified information as needed," said the DOH.

The agency also said that it continues to call on the public to continue practicing simple but effective health habits to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

"These include washing hands regularly with soap and water, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and maintaining proper hygiene," said the DOH.

Earlier this month, the Quezon City-Epidemiology and Surveillance Division reported an increase in Covid-19 cases to 84 cases during the period of June 11 to July 1, compared to 23 cases during the span of May 21 to June 10. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)