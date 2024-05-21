Covid-19 cases up but regions remain at low risk

THE Department of Health (DOH) has observed an increase in the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the country, but all regions remain at low risk, the agency said on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

In a statement, the DOH said that as of May 12, 119, or 11 percent of the total 1,117 dedicated Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and 13 percent non-ICU beds were occupied.

It said a total of 116 severe and critical Covid-19 cases were admitted in various hospitals.

From May 7 to 13, 877 new Covid-19 cases were reported, with an average of 125 cases reported per day. Of the new reported cases, seven were considered severe or critical. Five Covid-19 patients during the said period had died.

“While there is an observed increase recently, it is small and lower than previously observed increases,” the DOH said.

“All Philippine regions remain to be at low risk for Covid-19. There is no scientific basis for travel restrictions to any country because of an increase in Covid-19 cases,” it added.

The health department reminded doctors, their clinics, hospitals and other facilities that they are required to accurately and immediately report cases of Covid-19, whether tested by PCR or rapid antigen test in order to help guide public health decision-making.

The DOH said it is also continuously monitoring designated variants under monitoring, in parallel with international developments.

In a Covid-19 update issued on May 17, the World Health Organization (WHO) said there are three new variants under monitoring (VUM) -- JN.1.18, KP.2 and KP.3, which were all descendants of JN.1 that was declared as a variant of interest (VOI).

But the WHO said “there are currently no reported laboratory or epidemiological reports indicating any association between VOIs/VUMs and increased disease severity.”

“The department remains to be in close coordination with international health authorities, and its Bureau of Quarantine is keeping watch over points of entry nationwide. The voluntary use of face masks should be done properly, along with standard precautions like hand washing, avoiding crowds, and choosing good airflow,” the DOH said.

“Good respiratory hygiene (covering coughs), washing hands, choosing less crowds, and ensuring good airflow and ventilation are tried and tested ways to prevent ILIs including Covid-19. It is also best for those who feel ill to stay at home for the meantime, or to properly wear a mask should there be a need to go out,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)