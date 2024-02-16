Covid-19, Influenza-Like Illness cases in PH dropping

CASES of influenza-like illness (ILI) and coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the Philippines are on a steady decline, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

The DOH reported that ILI cases are decreasing when comparing the period of December 24, 2023 to January 6, 2024 (8,199 cases) and January 7 to 20, 2024 (7,372 cases).

"This number has gone down further to 4,487 cases, recorded from January 21 to February 3, 2024," it said.

The agency also noted that there are a total of 16,155 ILI cases reported from January 1 to February 3, 2024.

"This is 19 percent lower compared to 19,935 ILI cases reported in the same period in 2023," said the DOH.

As for Covid-19 cases, the health department said that only 661 new Covid-19 cases were reported, or an average of 94 cases per day, for the period of February 6 to 12.

"This is 35 percent lower compared to the average number of daily cases recorded last January 30 to February 5," said the DOH.

It also noted that the ICU bed and Covid-19 bed occupancy rates are only at 11 percent and 14 percent, respectively, as of February 11.

"Severe and critical Covid-19 cases admitted in various hospitals total to only 184," said the DOH. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)