CPD cites unequal family planning access among young, poor women

Access to family planning remains uneven among young and marginalized women in the Philippines, the Commission on Population and Development (CPD) said Thursday.

In his message during the celebration of World Contraception Day, CPD Deputy Executive Director Lolito Tacardon noted that the country’s fertility rate dropped to a record low of 1.7 children per woman.

“For one, ang total fertility rate na natin, as mentioned kanina sa AVP (audio-visual presentation), is already at 1.7 na children noong 2025. But again, merong certain inequality pa rin being experienced by women who are poor and less educated, especially those in rural areas, kasi mataas pa rin (For one, the total fertility rate that we mentioned earlier in the AVP is already at 1.7 children by 2025. But again, there is still a certain inequality being experienced by women who are poor and less educated, especially those in rural areas, because it is still high),” Tacardon said.

He also noted the wide range of differences across geographic areas when it comes to fertility level, adding that data shows as low as 1.3 children in Calabarzon and as high as 2.4 children in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“And also, across socioeconomic characteristics, as I pointed out, medyo tama, nandoon pa rin yung cliché na kung sino ang mahirap, siya pa rin ang mas maraming anak. So yun pa rin ang nangyayari (it is somewhat true – the cliché that those who are poor still have more children is still there. So that is still what is happening),” he said.

In noting changes in fertility factors, Tacardon said socioeconomic development is a very significant factor.

He cited a study made by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) of the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) in the Philippines, which shows the analysis of the data sets through the years.

“They found out that as women improve their socioeconomic status, bumababa rin yung preference nila (their preferences dipped) in terms of the number of children that they desire and they actually have. So that means, based on the data sa NDHS, yung pagbaba ng fertility (the decline in fertility) can be driven by improved socioeconomic status of women, and also their changing patterns of marriage,” Tacardon said.

He also noted the persistent inequality in terms of access to contraceptives.

He said data showed that modern contraceptive use among married women increased to 44.5 percent from 41.8 percent in 2022, while access remains particularly unequal among poor and less-educated women, especially those living in rural areas.

“But again, meron pa rin (there is still a) certain inequality being experienced by women who are poor and less educated, especially those in rural areas kasi mataas pa rin (because it is still high),” Tacardon said.

He also emphasized the challenge of continued reliance on traditional family planning methods over modern methods, which, he said, has increased only gradually.

“Challenge pa rin sa atin talaga how to really engage men sa family planning acceptance (It is still a challenge for us how to really engage men in family planning acceptance),” Tacardon said, pointing to the need to involve men more in reproductive health decisions.

He also identified pregnancy among very young adolescents as a continuing concern.

While pregnancy among those aged 15 to 19 has declined, he said about 12,000 live births were still recorded among girls aged 15 and below, with those aged 10 to 14 a particular concern, because, in reality, they are still children.

Tacardon said government efforts should focus not only on contraceptive availability but also on creating conditions that allow women and couples to make informed and voluntary decisions about having children.

He said addressing unequal access to family planning, unmet needs for modern contraception, socioeconomic barriers, and the continuing incidence of very young adolescent pregnancy should remain among the government’s priorities.

He also called for localized interventions and stronger coordination among government agencies and local governments to ensure Filipinos have the capacity and opportunity to build the families and futures they value. (PNA)