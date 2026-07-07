Crime rate down 30.43% in June

MANILA – The nationwide crime rate dropped by 30.43 percent in June, compared with the same period in 2025, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said 2,138 focus crime were recorded in June, down from 3,073 logged during the same period last year.

The data represented “a decrease of 935 incidents or 30.43 percent,” Nartatez said during a press briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Focus crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, motor vehicle theft, and motorcycle theft.

Carnapping of motor vehicles posted the biggest improvement with a 66.67 percent decrease, or from 27 cases to 9; followed by rape, which dropped by 57.25 percent (from 697 to 298); and physical injury, which went down by 40.15 percent (from 406 to 243).

“These results reflect the continuing impact of our intensified police operations, increased police visibility, focused crime prevention strategies, and the strong partnership we continue to build with our local government units, partner agencies, and the communities we serve,” Nartatez said.

In June, Nartatez said the PNP conducted 5,298 anti-drug operations, resulting in the arrest of 6,085 individuals and the confiscation of illegal drugs with a total standard drug price exceeding PHP435 million.

In the campaign against wanted persons, Nartatez said the PNP arrested 7,923 wanted individuals, including 2,294 most wanted persons and 5,629 other wanted persons.

Under its anti-smuggling campaign, the PNP conducted 2,517 operations against economic offenses that resulted in the arrest of 665 individuals and the confiscation of cash and various articles valued at more than PHP1 billion.

In the campaign against loose firearms, a total of 1,079 individuals were arrested; 3,779 firearms were either surrendered or confiscated; and 681 firearms were voluntarily deposited with the PNP for safekeeping.

Cigarette smuggling

Meanwhile, the PNP stepped up coordination with law enforcement agencies to dismantle the syndicate behind the seized PHP980 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Cebu.

The shipment was intercepted during a joint operation of the PNP and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) on July 2 at a private wharf facility in Mandaue City.

Authorities recovered the illicit tobacco products from 25 units of 20-foot container vans.

“This will be an inter-agency investigation intended to unmask all those responsible in the smuggling attempt of these cigarettes into the country and to file necessary charges against them,” Nartatez said.

He said investigators have been directed to determine the people responsible for financing, transporting, storing and distributing the contraband.

He also ordered police units to strengthen coordination with the BOC and other concerned government agencies to ensure that everyone involved in the smuggling operation will be held accountable.

Illegal drugs

In a related development, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said on Monday that authorities confiscated PHP40.30 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 52 suspects in nationwide operations conducted June 25 to date.

In a news release, the PDEA said it conducted 49 operations during the period, 35 of them buy-bust.

All suspects will face charges under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

“This week’s seizures are a testament to the effectiveness of strong coordination among law enforcement agencies. We will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations to dismantle drug syndicates and bring offenders to justice,” Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez said.

During the operations, 2,459.53 marijuana plants were uprooted; while 5,023.84 grams of shabu, 2,385.00 grams of Ecstasy and 2,100 grams of dried marijuana leaves were seized. Additionally, 28,800 plants of marijuana seedlings were eradicated. (PNA)