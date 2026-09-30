Criminal gang TBS infiltrates majority of provinces

THE criminal gang True Brown Style (TBS), which allegedly recruits minors to engage in criminal activities, has infiltrated over 90 percent of the provinces across the country, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

In an interview with reporters, Remulla said TBS has members in 78 out of the 83 provinces in the country, including Metro Manila.

“’Yung iba malaki (ang grupo), ‘yung iba maliit pero mostly sa mga urban centers sila nagco-concentrate… Meron silang head per barangay, meron silang head per municipality tapos may recruitment drive sila. Gang sila. There are no values attached to it, talagang criminality lang,” Remulla said.

(Some are large, while others are small, but they mostly concentrate in urban centers. They have a head per barangay and a head per municipality, and they conduct recruitment drives. They are gangs. There are no values attached to it; it is purely criminality.)

“Nung gumawa kami ng Safer Cities ang nakita lahat bumagsak (recorded cases), rape bumagsak, physical violence bumagsak, physical injuries bumagsak. ‘Yung mga bata, ‘yung mga nag-curfew bumagsak. Ang umakyat lang robbery so nagtataka kami saan nanggagaling yan. Na-trace namin lahat diyan sa TBS. sila ng gumagawa niyan,” he added.

Remulla said the group was formed in California 35 years ago before being brought to the Philippines over the past 25 years.

He said the members of the group were radicalized over the years, recruiting young teenagers to commit crimes.

“Ngayon ang recruitment nila bago ka makapasok sa grupo kailangan at gunpoint nakawan mo ang isang convenience store. Ayun ang initiations nila at 16 years old tinuturuan na sila magnakaw,” said Remulla.

(Now, as part of their recruitment, before you can join the group, you are required to rob a convenience store at gunpoint. That is their initiation. By the age of 16, they are already being taught how to steal.)

“Talagang ‘yung mga nakawan ng convenience stores sila talaga yun kasama sa initiations nila kaya this has gone on too much kasi mga graduates nya, 16 years old pa lang gino-groom na sila para gawin ito and then it goes on. Sila rin ang ginagamit para mag-groom ng mga bata para ngayon natututo na mag-bomb threat at saka mag gun threat sa mga eskuwelahan, sila sila rin yan so it’s time. We will take action,” he said.

(They are really the ones behind the convenience store robberies, and these are part of their initiations. That is why this has gone on for far too long. Some of their recruits are only 16 years old when they are groomed to do this, and then it continues. They are also the ones being used to groom younger children. Now, these children are learning to make bomb threats and gun threats against schools. They are the same people behind these acts. So, it’s time. We will take action.)

Remulla said the Philippine National Police (PNP) will intensify its intelligence-gathering efforts against TBS.

PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said an intelligence-driven crackdown was activated to dismantle the group and prevent it from recruiting and influencing children to engage in illegal activities.

“We must detect recruitment early, coordinate with schools and local authorities, and take lawful action before these groups become deeply rooted in our communities,” the top cop said.

The PNP and the DILG appealed to parents to check and monitor their children’s mobile phones to find out who they are communicating with. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)