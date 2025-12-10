Criminal raps filed vs Monterrazas developer

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has filed criminal charges against the developer of Monterrazas de Cebu following findings of environmental violations tied to the recent devastating floods in the province.

In a press conference Wednesday, December 10, 2025, DENR Assistant Secretary for Legal Affairs and Enforcement Norlito Eneran said charges for the violation of Section 77 of Presidential Decree 705, or the Revised Forestry Code, were filed against the corporation on December 3, 2025.

Section 77 of the Revised Forestry Code penalizes the unlawful cutting, gathering, collecting, removing, or possessing of timber and other forest products.

Penalties include imprisonment of two to four years, fines ranging from P1,000 to P10,000, confiscation of products or equipment, and cancellation of licenses if applicable, in a bid to stop illegal logging and protect forest resources.

In November, DENR Central Visayas Executive Director Laudemir Salac said over 700 trees were cut down without proper permission for the Monterrazas project.

The Mont Property Group denied this claim.

“The claim that Monterrazas de Cebu cut down more than 700 trees is grievously false, and we are confident that any evidence that may be presented to assert this narrative can easily be disproven,” the Mont Property Group said.

“Pursuant to our approved Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) and Development Permit, only shrubs and secondary undergrowth were cleared to facilitate the necessary earthworks,” it added.

The official also said that out of the 33 conditions under the developer’s ECC, 10 were violated, including the collapse of two of the retention ponds constructed, which reportedly could have contributed to flooding in the nearby barangays during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino that killed dozens of Cebuanos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)