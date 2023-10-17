Criminology student dies in hazing rites

A 25-YEAR-OLD student of the Philippine College of Criminology (PCCR) died allegedly due to hazing.

In a police report, the victim was identified as Aldryn Leary Bravante, a resident of Imus, Cavite.

The alleged hazing done as part of the initiation rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity happened on October 16, 2023 in an abandoned building in Sto. Domingo in Quezon City.

Two suspects, identified as Justin Artatez and Kyle Michael Ordeta, both third year students of the PCCR, were arrested.

Bravante was rushed to the hospital by the suspects after he fell unconscious following the initiation rites.

He was declared dead on arrival.

The victim sustained scars in different parts of his body and severe contusion at the back of his thigh, which appears to be due to paddling.

In March, Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig died due to hazing-related injuries during the initiation rites of the Tau Gamma Phi in Laguna. (SunStar Philippines)