Crowd at 2nd Trillion Peso March surprises Church official

AN OFFICIAL of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Monday, December 1, 2025, admitted that they were surprised that the second Trillion Peso March on Sunday still drew a massive crowd despite similar activities being held simultaneously across the country.

In a phone interview, Caritas Philippines President Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo said this only shows that many are one with their call for transparency and accountability.

"I was really expecting a lesser number as to last September 21 as there were simultaneous rallies done in other dioceses, " Bagaforo said.

"Many have heard our call... many are awaken by the truth. The entire Philippines is angry with corruption, " he added.

On Sunday, different organizations and sectors gathered anew at the People Power Monument in Quezon City to denounce massive government corruption.

An estimated 30,000 to 60,000 people attended the sequel of the Trillion Peso March despite heavy rains in parts of Metro Manila.

Bagaforo said organizers of the Trillion Peso March are ready to hold a third edition if deemed as necessary.

The prelate said they are not ruling out the possibility of holding another protest action against corruption in government.

"We hope it will not be necessary. But the corrupt are not yet in jail, the DPWH system has not changed, and the bloated budget remains, " said the Church official.

"If the government remains deaf... then we are ready for a 3rd, " Bagaforo added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)