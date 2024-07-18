Cruise Visa Waiver program launched to boost cruise tourism

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI), in partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), launched on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the Cruise Visa Waiver program at the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Authority (Tieza) in Pasay City.

The event was attended by DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, Tieza Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid, and BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

Tansingco said the initiative is part of a broader effort to revitalize the tourism sector, which has been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cruise Visa Waiver, established through Immigration Memorandum Circular 2024-001 and approved by Justice Secretary Remulla, aims to solidify the Philippines as a premier cruise destination by simplifying entry procedures for cruise passengers.

"The cooperation between the BI, DOT, and DOJ is crucial in strengthening cruise tourism and supporting the country's economic transformation," Tansingco said.

The program is designed to make the Philippines an even more appealing destination by offering a streamlined visa process.

The launching came on the heels of the country's recent accolades, including Best Cruise Destination at the World Cruise Awards in Dubai and Asia's Best Ports of Call for 2024 at the Asia Cruise Awards in Jeju, South Korea.

In 2023, the Philippines recorded 123 port calls and over 101,000 passengers.

With the new visa waiver, projections for 2024 include 117 cruise calls and an estimated 118,000 passengers, contributing significantly to economic recovery and growth in the tourism sector.

The visa waiver, available through the BI’s e-services platform, allows visa-required foreign nationals to enter the Philippines for cruise tourism. However, it is non-convertible, non-extendable, and requires tourists to arrive and depart on the same cruise ship.

As the program takes effect, it promises to enhance the Philippines' appeal as a cruise hub in Asia, providing a secure and hassle-free experience for tourists while driving economic growth in the tourism industry. (Juvffe Almendras, UP Cebu intern)