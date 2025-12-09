CSC approves 5-day 'wellness leave' for government workers

MANILA – To further strengthen workplace strategies aligned with Republic Act 11036 or the Mental Health Act, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) has approved the grant of a maximum of five days “Wellness Leave” for eligible government officials and employees.

Under CSC Resolution No. 2501292, the Commission emphasized provisions of Joint Administrative Order No. 2023-000 issued with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Health (DOH), which identifies mental health as among the priority areas for workplace health promotion interventions.

This is reinforced by findings from a 2025 Global Workplace Report showing that Filipino workers have the second-highest stress levels in Southeast Asia, driven by unhealthy lifestyles and heavy workloads.

These underscore the need for workplace policies that promote both mental and physical well-being.

“The Wellness Leave is a proactive response to the realities faced by our workforce today. By giving employees the space to rest, recover, and care for themselves, we reinforce a public service environment that is compassionate, resilient, and more responsive to the needs of the Filipino people,” CSC Chairperson Marilyn Barua-Yap said in a statement Tuesday.

The Wellness Leave may be taken consecutively for a maximum of three days at a time or on separate non-consecutive days. It is non-cumulative, non-commutable and forfeited if not used within the calendar year.

The wellness leave may be availed of for mental health care, physical wellness activities, or for a general break from work.

It is distinct from existing leave benefits such as vacation and sick leave and is intended specifically for wellness and recovery.

Applications must be recommended by the immediate supervisor and submitted to the head of office for approval. Filing shall follow the same procedures for vacation leave, sick leave and other leave privileges adopted by the agency.

Applications must be filed at least five days before the intended date of availment. For emergency cases, filing shall be done immediately upon return to work.

To promote a safe space for those availing of WL for mental health reasons, all information related to the applicant’s mental health condition shall be treated with strict confidentiality and in compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

The policy shall take effect 15 days after its publication in a newspaper of general circulation, with a follow-up advisory to announce the official publication and effectivity date.

The Commission affirms its commitment to promoting a healthy, supportive, and enabling work environment for all government workers, one that cultivates resilience, uplifts workplace morale, and strengthens the civil service’s capacity to deliver excellent and compassionate service to its citizens by also considering the overall wellness of the workforce that comprises the public sector. (PR)