Unified data system to track Filipino learners from school to work

MANILA – The Second Congressional Commission on Education’s (EDCOM 2) commended on Friday the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) after signing an agreement to establish a unified and interoperable data system that will track Filipino learners from their first day in school to their entry into the workforce.

The landmark pact, signed during the first Joint Management Committee Meeting of the three agencies, responds to EDCOM 2's call for stronger data convergence to fix long-standing fragmentation in the education sector.

“For too long, our view of a student’s journey has been fragmented. We are finally seeing the complete picture -- from their first day in kindergarten to their entry into the workforce,” DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said in a news release.

He emphasized that the unified system will allow policymakers to identify gaps in learning pathways and provide timely interventions.

TESDA Director General Jose Francisco Benitez described the initiative as a “game-changer” for workforce preparation.

“By understanding a learner’s background, we can better guide them into technical-vocational tracks that lead directly to in-demand jobs,” he said.

CHED Chairperson Shirley Agrupis said the system would help refine scholarship programs, improve enrolment projections, and ensure degree offerings remain relevant.

The interoperable system will adopt DepEd’s Learner Reference Number (LRN) as the unique identifier for students across education levels.

It is expected to improve targeting of government assistance programs such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Bagong Pilipinas Merit Scholarship Program, while also providing accurate enrolment projections for state universities and colleges (SUCs).

Pilot implementation of the system is set for 2026, with full rollout targeted by 2027.

The project will also involve coordination with other government agencies, including the Department of Information and Communications technology, Department of labor and Employment, the department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Philippine Statistics Authority, to align with broader national development goals. (PNA)