PH, France set to sign P23.8-B ODA for farm-to-market bridges

The Philippines may sign a 350 million euros (PHP23.8 billion) worth of Official Development Assistance (ODA) with France in April or May for the construction of bridges supporting farm-to-market roads (FMR), the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Wednesday.



The ODA was secured following the official visit of the DA delegation in France from Feb. 20 to 27.



“Nasa procurement stage na kami. And we are targeting within April, siguro hanggang May magkaroon na ng (We are in the procurement stage. And we are targeting within April or until May to have the) signing and loan agreement,” DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said in a press conference.



In particular, the ODA will help construct bridges to make FMR projects 100 percent efficient.



“Marami tayong ginagawang FMR sa buong bansa. Marami doon sa FMR na iyon o lahat ng FMR, walang tulay na component (We are constructing many FMRs in the country. Most of the FMRs or all of the FMRs have no bridge component),” De Mesa said.



“Hindi ito napapansin, but it's a problem na na-create na matagal nang panahon. Hindi naman ngayon lang na ang focus lang ay roads. So, nakalimutan ‘yung bridge. (It’s been neglected, but it’s a problem that has been there for a long time. It’s not just now that we are focused on roads. So, the bridges have been overlooked).”



The agri official is referring to 25-linear meters up to 60-linear meters small bridges, which will support FMRs.



“So, when we look at this problem, gumawa kami ng proposal (we have made a proposal) and eventually it was approved,” he said.



To date, a total of 1,428 bridges must be constructed to support FMRs nationwide.



Of the total target FMR bridges, the ODA with France is projected to cover 300 bridges.



“More than 50 percent of the bridges are located in Mindanao. And then perhaps 30 percent in Luzon, 20 percent in Visayas, at least for the 300,” De Mesa said.



Once signed, the project may be implemented in June or July, with about a three- to four-year target completion timeline.



“Ang DAR (Department of Agrarian Reform) may propose din sila na 350 bridges pero outside doon sa nakita namin (The DAR has 350 proposed bridges outside of what we have identified).”



Moreover, France has expressed interest in financing more FMR bridges in the future on top of the initially approved 300, De Mesa said.



Other than France, the DA has ongoing talks with Austria and the United Kingdom to cover the remaining bridges.



“So, we're looking also for other bilaterals to finance ‘yung mga natitira pa (the remaining),” De Mesa said.



To date, he said the Philippines is now on the initial conceptual stage with Austria and the UK, with potential developments with Austria projected in 2027. (PNA)