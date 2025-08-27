CSF mayor: LGU 'hands-off' in DPWH anti-flood projects

Mayor Vilma Caluag of City San Fernando said the local government has no direct participation in flood control projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Caluag's statement came amid the ongoing investigation on alleged anomalies in flood control projects in the country.

"Ang city government ay walang direct involvement sa mga flood control projects o anumang proyekto ng DPWH sa San Fernando. Pag national projects, hindi na ito dumadaan sa approval ng siyudad. Kaya walang involvement ang siyudad," she said.

The only participation of the local government is checking and monitoring, particularly on aspects of compliance and safety by the City Engineer's Office when a DPWH project is within the city's jurisdiction, Caluag added.

"Pero dahil sakop ng jurisdiction ang lugar kung saan ginagawa ang mga proyekto, pumupunta ang mga kinatawan ng DPWH sa Mayor's Office for courtesy call or visit and collaboration. Ang City Engineer's Office only conducts checking and monitoring, particularly on aspects of compliance and safety," she said.

Caluag added that she agrees with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s proposal that national government projects should go through the approval of local government unit before implementation.

"In this way, the local government unit will make sure that the project is in accordance with the urban development planning of the city and it will be in line with the needs of San Fernando," she said.

Last Tuesday, Caluag met the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and City Engineer’s Office to discuss the city’s ongoing, year-round flood mitigation programs.

She assured the people of San Fernando that the local government unit is serious about its disaster mitigation efforts and prepared for calamities and emergencies.