CTUHR: Cebu trash site collapse a tragedy waiting to happen

FOR the Center for Trade Union and Human Rights (CTUHR), the collapse of the Binaliw Landfill in Cebu City did not come as a complete surprise.

In a statement, the CTUHR said there were clear signs of negligence on the part of the private owner, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, as well as government agencies such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), which could have prevented the tragedy.

“This is a tragedy that was waiting to happen. The mountain of garbage has already reached almost 20 storeys high, and the strong earthquake and typhoons that hit Cebu in the previous months have surely loosened the soil in the landfill,” the CTUHR said.

“(The tragedy) exposes weaknesses in the DENR’s and DOLE’s monitoring of workplaces and enforcement of relevant sanitation, environmental, and labor standards,” it added.

Because of this, the labor rights group said it is joining calls for accountability on behalf of the victims of the landfill tragedy.

The CTUHR said it is imperative for the government to conduct a thorough investigation into the collapse of the trash site facility and hold those liable accountable.

“We demand that the government investigate the accountability of Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, the DENR, and the DOLE in the disaster,” the CTUHR said.

“(We also demand) that the results be made known to the public and that key officials responsible for the tragedy be held to account,” it added.

Last week, the mountain of garbage at the facility collapsed and trapped some 50 workers underneath.

As of Monday, the tragedy had left eight people dead, while 28 others remained missing. Twelve employees were rescued.

The CTUHR said it extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and co-workers of the victims.

“At the same time, we are calling on the government to work overtime to rescue the landfill workers who were buried and remain missing to this day,” the CTUHR said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)