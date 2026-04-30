Curlee Discaya to undergo shoulder surgery

EMBATTLED contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II was brought to the hospital on Thursday, April 30, 2026, as he will undergo a shoulder surgery.

Senate Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza said Discaya is expected to stay in the hospital for four to seven days following the procedure.

Mendoza said the Senate will continue to provide security for Discaya while he is in the hospital.

He said that only limited guests will be allowed to visit Discaya from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mendoza said cellphones are strictly prohibited for the visitors.

Discaya has been detained in the Senate since September 2025, after being cited in contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee amid the conduct of an investigation on anomalous flood control projects.

Discaya’s wife, Sarah, is detained in Cebu over a graft and malversation case that stemmed from anomalous P96.5-million concrete revetment project in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, awarded to the St. Timothy Construction Corporation.

The Discaya couple owns two of the 15 construction firms that cornered the most number of flood control projects from the government from 2022 to 2025.

Over the past three years, Discaya firms bagged around P31 billion worth of government infrastructure contracts, including flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)