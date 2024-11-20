Customs fixer, 2 others convicted for P6.4B shabu importation

CUSTOMS fixer Mark Ruben Taguba II and two others were convicted again for illegal drug importation in connection with the P6.4 billion worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) seized from a warehouse in Valenzuela City in 2017.

In a 37-page decision promulgated by the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 46 on November 18, 2024, Taguba; Eirene Mae Tatad, a consignee of the shipment; and businessman Dong Yi Shen were convicted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment and were ordered to pay a fine of P500,000 each.

Taguba was arrested while attending a Senate inquiry into the matter in 2018, while Tatad was nabbed in Iloilo City in the same year.

Dong was arrested in 2017.

The court said Taguba played an important role in the illegal entry of the shipment in the country through the Bureau of Customs.

It noted Taguba’s admission that the shipment was loaded into a truck owned by his company, “a clear overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

Tatad conspired with the illegal activity when she approved of acting as consignee for the shipments in exchange for P1,500 for every container.

In September, the same Manila court found Taguba, Tatad, Dong, and warehouseman Fidel Dee guilty for importation, receipt and facilitation, and misdeclaration under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act in connection with the case.

They were also sentenced to life imprisonment and to pay a fine of P150 million each. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)