Customs secures all 28 luxury vehicles linked to Discaya family

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) has taken custody of all 28 luxury vehicles linked to the Discaya family, following the surrender of the remaining 16 units Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Twelve vehicles were earlier recovered during a court-ordered search at the St. Gerrard Construction General Contractor & Development Corp. compound in Pasig City on September 2.

The surrendered units include high-end brands such as Mercedes Benz, Land Rover, Cadillac, Porsche, Jaguar, and BMW.

All 28 vehicles have since been sealed and placed under 24-hour security by customs agents and the Philippine Coast Guard, the BOC said.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the family’s compliance will aid the ongoing investigation into the importation of the vehicles, which is tied to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s probe into alleged anomalous flood control projects.

“This latest development will greatly assist us in verifying the importation records of these vehicles. If violations are found, we will ensure that appropriate penalties are imposed in accordance with the law,” Nepomuceno said.

The BOC is also coordinating with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to scrutinize importation records, with possible enforcement and legal actions under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act should discrepancies be discovered.

The Senate is intensifying its probe into the wealth of the Discayas after records showed they may own more than double the number of luxury vehicles they earlier admitted.

LTO data revealed at least 63 cars under their names and companies, compared to the 28 Sarah Discaya admitted in a Senate hearing, with some high-end units missing from the official registry.

The family has yet to comment on the latest developments, though Sarah earlier denied involvement in any irregularities.

The discovery has fueled suspicions of tax evasion and smuggling and prompted lawmakers to widen accountability in the ongoing inquiry. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)