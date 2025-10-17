Customs to auction Discayas’ luxury cars

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) will auction off 13 luxury vehicles owned by contractor couple Sara and Pacifico Discaya.

In a press conference Thursday, October 16, 2025, Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) Executive Director Brian Hosaka said, citing BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, that the vehicles lack proper documentation.

“They’re just going through the approval process with the DOF, and they will be auctioning these off. In that case, there will be an immediate recovery,” he said.

Nepomuceno earlier said 30 luxury cars owned by the Discaya couple had been seized.

Of the 30, the following vehicles lack import entry and certificate of payment records, which may mean they were “smuggled”:

Rolls-Royce

Bentley Bentayga

Toyota Tundra

Toyota Sequoia

Mercedes-AMG G 63

Mercedes-Benz G500

Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Lincoln Navigator

He said seven more high-end vehicles will undergo investigation as they have import entry documents but lack certificates of payment, which is also a “red flag.”

Nepomuceno added that 14 other vehicles were purchased from authorized sellers but will still undergo post-entry audit.

The Discaya couple has come under fire over alleged irregularities in flood control projects. Their construction firms cornered about P31 billion worth of government infrastructure contracts from 2022 to 2025.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue earlier filed a P7.1-billion tax evasion case against them. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)