CV wage board sets public hearing for kasambahay pay

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) - Region VII is set to conduct a public hearing for Central Visayas domestic workers (kasambahays) and their employers on April 7, Sunday, at the Grub Hub Food Park in Upper Calajo-an, Minglanilla, Cebu.

In a statement, the Central Visayas wage board said it will hold two sessions for the public hearing, with the first set from 9 am to 11:30 am for employers and the second set from 1:30 pm to 4 pm for kasambahays.

"The public hearing is called for to gather the general sentiments of the concerned stakeholders, which shall be taken into consideration when the board makes its decision later," said the RTWPB - Region VII.

"The public hearing is part of the wage board's mandate to periodically review the minimum wages in the region and if warranted, to issue a wage order, adjusting the same," it furthered.

The Central Visayas wage board said the public hearing is open to all interested parties, who are encouraged to pre-register through bit.ly/RB7DWPublicHearing.

Similarly encouraged is the submission of position paper at the RTWPB - Region VII office in Cebu City, or through email at rb@produktiboatsahod.onmicrosoft.com up until April 5, 2024.

The last wage order of the RTWPB - Region VII took effect last June 13, 2023.

It set the monthly minimum wage of the kasambahays in Central Visayas at P5,500.00 for those in chartered cities and first class municipalities; and P4,500.00 for other municipalities.

To note, only the Central Visayas wage board has yet to issue a new wage order for domestic workers