CWC raises alarm on child abuse following Liza Soberano’s revelations

MANILA — The Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) on Monday commended actress Liza Soberano for sharing her experiences as a victim of childhood violence and neglect.

In a statement, the CWC said Soberano’s story sheds light on the ongoing plight of many Filipino children facing abuse in their own homes.

"No child should endure physical, emotional, or psychological harm from their own parents or guardians," the CWC said.

It added that Soberano's story "is a stark reminder of the urgent need to strengthen our protective mechanisms to ensure that every child grows up in a safe, loving, and supportive environment."

In a video posted on the YouTube channel “Can I Come In,” Soberano revealed that her upbringing was marked by instability, including exposure to physical and emotional abuse linked to her parents' struggles with substance use.

She explained such experiences shaped her worldview and personal growth, significantly influencing her path in the entertainment industry.

The CWC said Soberano’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the trauma many children experience behind closed doors and reinforces the urgent need for stronger child protection systems in the country.

It stressed that childhood trauma — especially when caused by abuse or neglect — has lasting effects on mental health and development, as children who experience violence during their formative years are often left with invisible wounds that persist into adulthood.

The Council called on the public, local communities, and all sectors of government to remain vigilant in identifying and addressing signs of child abuse and neglect.

It emphasized the importance of early intervention, psychosocial support, and the involvement of children in decisions that impact their well-being.

As the country’s focal inter-agency body on child welfare, the CWC said it continues to coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, law enforcement, local government units, and civil society groups to ensure timely and appropriate responses to child protection concerns.

The Council also reminded the public of the availability of the Makabata Helpline 1383, which offers 24/7 support for cases involving child abuse, discrimination, or neglect. PNA