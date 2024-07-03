Cybercrime incidents ‘down’ in 6-month period

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil clarified on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, that while the recorded cybercrime incidents went up during the first three months of the year, the statistics showed a decline on a six-month basis.

In a statement, Marbil said that from the 12,808 cybercrime incidents reported from January to June 2023, the number went down to 8,177 incidents or 36.13 percent reduction, based on the data from the PNP- Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG).

The three most prevalent online crimes were online selling scams, which went down from 3,468 to 1,613 cases during the said period.

Investment and tasking scams also decreased from 1,001 to 650 cases, while debit/credit card fraud declined from 736 to 528.

Marbil attributed the significant reduction on the said crimes to the PNP’s proactive efforts against illegal activities being conducted online.

“We are deploying more resources and enhancing our capabilities to tackle these crimes head-on. Our goal is to protect our citizens not just in the physical world but also in the digital realm,” he said.

He also commended the collaboration of PNP ACG with stakeholders, local and foreign counterparts, internet intermediaries, and various law enforcement agencies that have played a crucial role in the enhancement of the security measures and bolstered cybercrime investigations.

PNP-ACG Acting Director Brigadier General Ronnie Cariaga, for his part, expressed gratitude for the PNP leadership’s support in the fight against cybercrime.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to apprehending these cybercriminals and ensuring a safer environment for everyone,” he said.

When he took the helm of the PNP in April, Marbil was ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to strengthen efforts in addressing emerging threats, such as cybercrime, terrorism, and transnational crimes. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)